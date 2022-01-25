South Africa

CFO fired for defaming premier and department head using ghost accounts

Andries Letswalo received his marching orders on Thursday last week after being subjected to an internal disciplinary action

25 January 2022 - 07:47
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The Mpumalanga department of agriculture, rural development and land reform's chief financial officer (CFO) has been fired for allegedly creating fake email in order to “defame” premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and the head of the department. 

Andries Letswalo received his marching orders on Thursday last week after being subjected to an internal disciplinary action over the December emails in which he allegedly implicated the premier and the head of department Cain Mfana Chunda in corruption activity...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA