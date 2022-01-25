CFO fired for defaming premier and department head using ghost accounts

Andries Letswalo received his marching orders on Thursday last week after being subjected to an internal disciplinary action

The Mpumalanga department of agriculture, rural development and land reform's chief financial officer (CFO) has been fired for allegedly creating fake email in order to “defame” premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and the head of the department.



Andries Letswalo received his marching orders on Thursday last week after being subjected to an internal disciplinary action over the December emails in which he allegedly implicated the premier and the head of department Cain Mfana Chunda in corruption activity...