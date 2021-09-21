Gran receives house after 26 years living in shack
Matjomane one of beneficiaries from Mpumalanga government
The first beneficiaries of the Siyanqoba Integrated Residential Development Programme have received their new homes.
Martha Matjomane, 70, of Siyangoba in eMalahleni is the first-time homeowner, thanks to the Mpumalanga provincial government...
