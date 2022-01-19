Five bodies found next to busy road

Five bodies of men with bullet wounds were found next to the busy Golden Highway in Freedom Park on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the bodies were discovered by a passerby who then alerted the police.

“The bodies were found right next to the road near the BP garage. All we know at the moment is that the bodies were that of five men. The identity of the men is not known at this moment, investigations should help us with that,” Sello said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage as police investigations continue. Police request anyone who may have information that can assist with investigation to please contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, alternatively anonymous tip-offs can be left on MySapsApp.”