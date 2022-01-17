DA demands review of old age home subsidies in SA
State-funded facilities accused of underpaying workers
DA MP Bridget Masango has called for research to determine a fair minimum wage for employees in government-subsidised old age homes.
Masango’s call comes after minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu revealed in her written reply to parliament that employees in government-subsidised old age homes in Mpumalanga receive R2,700 a month, and that the last increase to subsidies was in April 2012...
