DA demands review of old age home subsidies in SA

State-funded facilities accused of underpaying workers

DA MP Bridget Masango has called for research to determine a fair minimum wage for employees in government-subsidised old age homes.



Masango’s call comes after minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu revealed in her written reply to parliament that employees in government-subsidised old age homes in Mpumalanga receive R2,700 a month, and that the last increase to subsidies was in April 2012...