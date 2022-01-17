Charge laid against manager for using the k-word

Venue owner opens case with police

A crimen injuria case has been laid against a senior manager of an agricultural machinery distributor and his employer after he used the k-word to refer to black people during a presentation at a dealership in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.



Despite subsequently admitting to using the racial slur on numerous occasions, which was even caught on a recording that Sowetan has listened to, the employee was allowed to walk scot-free...