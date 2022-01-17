Rivonia Circle has room for common man — Zibi

Think-tank set to fix the country

Former Business Day editor and author Songezo Zibi has launched a new think-tank called the Rivonia Circle, which he says will produce bold and much-needed ideas and solutions; and ethical, modernising leaders for a new South African age.



Set on forming new ideas to help shape the country moving forward, Rivonia Circle chairperson, Zibi, said the aim is to help formulate policies that make the lives of ordinary citizens easier, cut bureaucratic processes that see communities move from department to department in order to access services and also come up with targeted ways to grow the economy...