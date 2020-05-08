WATCH | Joburg motorist who 'used k-word' faces three charges, out on R500 bail
A 54-year-old woman caught on video allegedly hurling racial insults at another motorist after a bumper bashing in Johannesburg is out on R500 bail.
Suzette Oosthuizen appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said Oosthuizen was charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The matter was postponed to June 17 for further investigation.
However, this is not a thread created to discuss the “great things” happening in this county. I have reached out to SAPS regarding this matter and their response has been nothing but...(distasteful to say the least). pic.twitter.com/lMoA47bTAU— siphosethu ngomane (@siphosethungom1) May 4, 2020
Siphosethu Ngomane shared a recording of the confrontation on Twitter, catching the attention of Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.
The minute-long clip started with the two exchanging words over whether Ngomane, whose vehicle was hit from behind, had a driving licence.
“I wonder if you've got a f****n licence,” is shouted at Ngomane.
“Do you want to see it,” replied Ngomane.
“Yes, I want to see it, f****n stupid b***h,” came the reply.
The woman, seen pointing her phone at Ngomane, then approached and Ngomane's phone was dislodged from her hand.
The woman pointed a finger and fist at Ngomane. A voice can be heard threatening to “f**k you up” and using the k-word.
Captain Mavela Masondo said the incident happened on Golf Club Terrace Street in Florida on May 4.