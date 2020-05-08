WATCH | Joburg motorist who 'used k-word' faces three charges, out on R500 bail

A 54-year-old woman caught on video allegedly hurling racial insults at another motorist after a bumper bashing in Johannesburg is out on R500 bail.

Suzette Oosthuizen appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said Oosthuizen was charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The matter was postponed to June 17 for further investigation.