South Africa

WATCH | Joburg motorist who 'used k-word' faces three charges, out on R500 bail

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 May 2020 - 14:51
Suzette Oosthuizen appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday.
Image: Screengrab

A 54-year-old woman caught on video allegedly hurling racial insults at another motorist after a bumper bashing in Johannesburg is out on R500 bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said Oosthuizen was charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The matter was postponed to June 17 for further investigation.

Siphosethu Ngomane shared a recording of the confrontation on Twitter, catching the attention of Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

The minute-long clip started with the two exchanging words over whether Ngomane, whose vehicle was hit from behind, had a driving licence.

“I wonder if you've got a f****n licence,” is shouted at Ngomane.

“Do you want to see it,” replied Ngomane.

“Yes, I want to see it, f****n stupid b***h,” came the reply.

The woman, seen pointing her phone at Ngomane, then approached and Ngomane's phone was dislodged from her hand.

The woman pointed a finger and fist at Ngomane. A voice can be heard threatening to “f**k you up” and using the k-word.

Captain Mavela Masondo said the incident happened on Golf Club Terrace Street in Florida on May 4.

News
1 day ago

