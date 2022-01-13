Sorted transport problem adds to back-to-school joy
In March last year Sowetan reported about the plight of Delmas children who walked between 10km to 22km to catch the bus to school
“It feels like I am also moving to another level in life.”
This is how one of the parents in Waaikraal informal settlement in Delmas, Mpumalanga, described seeing her 13-year-old son moving into grade 8 at about 6am when schools reopened on Wednesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.