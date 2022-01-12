Some Limpopo schools yet to get study materials
Management must report shortages — department
Some schools in Limpopo are expected to kick start their first day of learning today without study materials.
At least parents at two schools, one in Sekhukhune East and another in Mopani East circuits, told Sowetan their children received incomplete stationery, while at the other school grade 7 pupils didn't receive them...
