Malema gives businessman Max Mqadi props for his hustle

EFF leader Julius Malema has praised businessman Max Mqadi for his hustle and the success of his popular hangout spot in Umlazi, Durban.

In an appreciation post, on Monday, Malema said he was proud of his “brother” for being an example of black excellence.

“How do you go to Durban and not to Max’s Lifestyle in Umlazi? I’ve never made that historical mistake from the time when he was still operating his butchery in a shack. Very proud of brother,” said Malema.