Sihle Zikalala says violent incidents could derail efforts to grow township economies and tourism

The recent shooting involving renowned Durban businessman Max Mqadi could derail efforts to grow township tourism and economies in general, says KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.

Mqadi survived an assassination attempt by two unknown men last week after they opened fire on his Mercedes near Sibusiso Madekane Road, according to provincial police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele.

Zikalala said Max’s Lifestyle establishment attracted local and international tourists.

“Incidents such as these have the potential to derail our efforts to grow township tourism and township economies in general. Max’s Lifestyle remains one of the premier drawcards for local and international tourists and has contributed immensely to creating jobs in uMlazi. Attacks such as these may reverse the gains we have made in this regard,” said Zikalala.

The Mqadi family issued a statement on Monday announcing he had been discharged from hospital and thanking the public for their support.

“We want to take this opportunity to confirm he has been discharged from hospital and is recuperating. We are grateful for all the messages of support which have come from people from all walks of life. More importantly, we want to thank everyone who heeded our call for South Africans to pray for him and his family.”

The family also thanked several politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Jacob Zuma and Zikalala.