Public Protector asked to probe Madibeng's golf day event
The complaint was laid on Monday by an anonymous whistle-blower
A complaint has been lodged with the public protector's office after funds raised through a Mayoral Golf Day in North West landed in an account of a private company.
The complaint was laid on Monday by an anonymous whistle-blower, who raises concerns about the Madibeng municipality using an account of a private company to receive registration fees amounting to R2,000 per person from those taking part in the golf day event...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.