Public Protector asked to probe Madibeng's golf day event

The complaint was laid on Monday by an anonymous whistle-blower

A complaint has been lodged with the public protector's office after funds raised through a Mayoral Golf Day in North West landed in an account of a private company.



The complaint was laid on Monday by an anonymous whistle-blower, who raises concerns about the Madibeng municipality using an account of a private company to receive registration fees amounting to R2,000 per person from those taking part in the golf day event...