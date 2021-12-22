UWC denies evicting students, says private accommodation has been provided

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) on Tuesday denied that it was “evicting” students from residences.

It says students who had applied for vacation accommodation have been provided with alternative private spaces until the university residences reopen at the beginning of 2022.

The institution was responding to social media posts accusing it of evacuating students from residences at the end of the academic year. Students say they are expected to pay R200 per day for the alternative accommodation that has been arranged.

“Students are placed in residences for the academic year, and since the academic year has come to an end, the university is preparing for its annual closure on December 23 ahead of the 2022 academic year,” UWC said in a statement.

The institution said over the years it has allowed individuals to apply for vacation accommodation and this has affected the proper maintenance of residences because it is difficult to work on a facility while students are present.

“We wish to place it on record that there are no evictions at UWC and no such decision was ever taken. The individuals who applied for vacation accommodation have been provided with alternative private accommodation spaces until the university residences reopen at the beginning of 2022,” the institution said.

UWC said the decision to vacate residences was taken after a lengthy discussions and the provision of alternative private accommodation was always part of these discussions.

“The alternative accommodation provides a good quality living environment that is close to amenities.”

The institution said though private accommodation is treated as a separate cost, it has made arrangements and even students who do not have cash are allowed to take occupancy of the rooms and the cost will be debited to their student account.

“We are aware that some students are using the vacation period to secure jobs and we are not oblivious to this reality.”

TimesLIVE