Violent protest at evictions on illegal land

Dozens of properties were destroyed in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, after they had been built on illegally occupied land, sparking violent protests.

Several roads in the area were barricaded with stones and burning tyres while passing vehicles were stoned and some were even set on fire on Tuesday.

When Sowetan arrived at the scene, four vehicles including a Mercedes sedan and a truck belonging to a security company were among those burnt by protesters who had just been evicted.

Tebogo Ledwaba was among those left to salvage their belongings after their 5-roomed house was demolished by a private security company when the landowner was granted an eviction order.

Ledwaba told Sowetan that her family moved to Soshanguve in August after having built their house on land they bought with more than 100 other people in the area.

“I do not have a place to sleep, I am five months pregnant, with three children and I am currently unemployed,” said Ledwaba.

She claims they were removed without notice. “We were supposed to be given a month's notice but we were forcefully removed,” she said.