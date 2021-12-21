University pushes to get Gauteng's undocumented communities jabbed

More than 4,000 people, including the homeless, those who have lost their identity documents and informal settlement dwellers, have received their Covid-19 vaccinations as part of a push by the University of Pretoria to immunise undocumented communities in Gauteng.

The university's community-orientated primary care (COPC) research unit is leading the drive with partners from the international community, local NGOs and religious community leaders as well as the departments of health and local government.

Under the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)/UP project, vaccination has been open since October at clinics in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane. There are also pop-up vaccination sites in informal settlements and inner-cities for homeless people.

There are plans to roll out the programme to other provinces.

Prof Debashis Basu, who heads the university's public health medicine department, said undocumented people include South Africans who have lost their documents, people from surrounding countries with expired documents or without documents, the homeless and those living in informal settlements.