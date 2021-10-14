Autopax workers protest over nonpayment of salaries

“Not getting our salaries has affected us negatively. We do not have enough food in the house and we cannot pay our rent, hence our landlord wants to evict us. This is not the first time we have not been paid our salaries. Every time I have to make unusual payment arrangements with my landlord but now he is tired and wants me to move out. I was given seven days notice which ends tomorrow [today],” said Ntulusi.

Ntulusi, who has been working as a bus driver for 11 years, said her children have not been able to go to school for the past two weeks because she could not pay her R2,000 monthly scholar transport fee.

“The writing is on the wall. Autopax is no more. The funds are finished and we are being side-lined. They don’t even have the funds to retrench us. We are doing their services and we are not being paid. We are not being treated fairly,” said Ntulusi.

Diesel mechanic Joseph Sibiya, 43, who lives in Meadowlands, Soweto, said he is worried about his financial position due to the company's failure to honour their salaries.

“If Autopax fails to pay us salaries or closes, I think I will struggle to find a new job. I will have to rely on people I know in my industry to assist me,” said Sibiya.

The father of three said he did not pay the R2,000 quarterly fee for his two school-going children because he was not paid.

“Now my children might be chased out of school next week. I managed to pay my rent but if I am still not paid in the coming months, I do not know if I will have a place to stay because I will have to use that money to pay the fees and buy food.”

A Satawu shop steward, who asked not to be named, asked why even if Autopax has cash-flow problems it prioritised paying suppliers ahead of employees.

"It looks like Autopax doesn’t have a financial future. Workers are paid this month and the next two months they struggle with getting their salaries,” he said.

Prasa spokesperson Bane Ndlovu said there are no guarantees that workers’ jobs will be safe in the long term amid the cash-flow problems .

“The cost structures are too high, staff structures bloated and a Section 189 process is almost finalised. The fleet is obsolete and not economical to operate and ensure the operational model is efficient. There are engagements between Prasa and the department of transport to assist Autopax with urgent funding to resolve the matter,” said Ndlovu.