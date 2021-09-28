Red Ants evict Mahikeng residents who illegally occupied SABC properties

More than 100 Mahikeng residents in the North West were left stranded on Tuesday after the Red Ants evicted them from an SABC block of flats and houses previously owned by Bop TV.

Children who were ready to go to school watched as their families' valuables were taken away. The occupants said they could not go to work as a result of the eviction.

The group occupied the flats in May after the SABC sold them to a private company. They said they were not happy that the SABC took that decision without properly consulting the community.

In a call for the government to protect the flats and other buildings constructed during the Bophuthatswana era, residents occupied the place.

They said they heard that there was a court order to evict them but they should at least have been warned so that they could remove their belongings.

A security guard, Sello Maleke, said he lost his goods during the eviction. “I just bought a new bedroom suite. It’s a big loss for me as I worked so hard to save money for that bedroom suite,” he said.

Maleke said he previously lived in Dibate Village but took the opportunity to occupy one of the flats after he learnt that residents were taking over the residential area.