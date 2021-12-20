Christmas wishes come true, thanks to the kindness of strangers

As Christmas fast approaches, dozens of people have big reasons to smile thanks to the kindness and co-ordination efforts of a Johannesburg coffee shop.

A teenage boy who asked for a tank of petrol for his granny to come and visit him in Pretoria; resources and a marketing boost for a 13-year-old girl to start an online thrifting business; meal vouchers, gifts for his three children and a job for a man who has battled his way through the year; a trolley full of cat food and supplies for Fab Ferals; and donations of blood for a Fourways blood bank that was 30% down in supplies.

These are some of the heartwarming stories made possible by DC Coffee Co in Fourways, a small cafe that has become a community hub and staunch ambassador for coffee, kindness and community-mindedness.

Owners Neil and Samantha Golding have been overwhelmed by the response they received to their two-week Christmas wishlist wall.