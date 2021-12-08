Katlehong club in drive to aid school learners

The annual Katlehong Athletics Club’s 31km Charity Drive Club aimed at collecting school shoes for underprivileged learners, will once again take place on New Year’s Eve.

But the athletics club announced yesterday donations for school shoes were already open. “Proceeds raised from the running event on December 31 will also go towards buying school shoes. Any member of the community can contribute by making a monetary donation or purchase a pair of school shoes to donate. On the day of the run, runners will assemble at Ramokonupi East on Sontonga Road (opposite Somhlolo Ground and Ramokonupi Clinic) to run the 10km, 21km and 31km at 5am,” the club said.

“As we put plans in place to run this year, we continue to request the running community to adhere to government regulations and vaccinate. Covid protocols will be observed on the day to ensure that we are running safely. We also request runners to wear bright and reflective clothing to increase visibility on the road,” said Hloni Motloung of Katlehong Athletics Club.

The Ekurhuleni club usually approaches school principals at the beginning of the year to help identify learners who require school shoes. “A donation is made to the schools through the principals who will ensure deserving learners benefit from this programme,” the club said.

“School shoes are symbolic of pride and give confidence to young learners knowing that they can walk to school in comfort, as opposed to barefoot. We believe that a new pair of shoes should be tough enough to protect a young child’s feet whether it is on the playground, on the sports field or even walking home in the middle of winter,” Motloung said.

Entry fees to the club run start at R100 or a donation of one pair of school shoes.