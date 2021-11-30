Borderless Africa is ridiculous idea

I was utterly shocked by the remark made by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta advocating for a borderless Africa, much to the delight of the EFF. This is ridiculous; perhaps the proponents of this borderless continent must first remove the electric fences and break down the walls around their houses for free movement into their yards. After all, charity begins at home.

All the proponents of this senseless suggestion would want SA to be plundered and become ungovernable like it is happening in many African countries. It looks like the price of having been assisted by a few African states in bringing down the apartheid government has left SA with a huge debt. This is unsustainable.

With its porous borders, the crime rate in this country is soaring, with foreigners contributing a lot to that. Call me xenophobic, I do not care; statistics show that drug dealing and human trafficking suspects in courts are mainly foreigners.

Perhaps the proponents of the borderless continent have a lot to benefit from this idea. The government of the day in SA should not allow this ridiculous suggestion to see the light of the day. Tighten the borders.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen