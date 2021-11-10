Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death dies before he can conceal her body

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder after a man allegedly stabbed his 33-year-old girlfriend to death and died before her body could be concealed.

This is after three bodies, including those of the murder victim and her 31-year-old boyfriend, were recovered after an accident on the R23 near Standerton.

One injured person was admitted to Standerton Hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police are investigating cases of murder and culpable homicide.

Mohlala said it was initially believed it was an “ordinary accident”, but after intensive investigations, evidence proved otherwise.

He said it was discovered two couples had been partying in a flat occupied by one of the couples.