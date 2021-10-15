South Africa

Soldier in court, accused of killing his girlfriend

15 October 2021 - 09:48
An Italian father is accused of ordering the hit on the paedophile preacher who sexually abused his daughters.
An Italian father is accused of ordering the hit on the paedophile preacher who sexually abused his daughters.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A soldier is set to appear in court on Friday after allegedly shooting and killing his partner in Malelana, Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

According to police, the man, 31, is a member South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and is based in Middelburg.

At 3.45pm that day he entered the Nkomazi Municipality premises where his partner, 29, was preparing to knock off from work. 

An argument allegedly ensued and the woman was shot and killed. The suspect fled the scene.

A manhunt was launched but the suspect eventually handed himself over to police on Wednesday evening.

His private firearm will form part of the probe.

The provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Semakaleng Manamela condemned the incident.

The suspect is due to appear before the Nkomazi magistrate's court facing a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE

Traditional healer 'promised riches' for kidnapping teen with albinism

The court was told that a traditional healer boasted about how some of the body parts of Gabisile Shabane, a girl with albinism, were stored in a big ...
News
1 day ago

Father's pleas fall on deaf ears as taxi drivers 'kill' son

A Mpumalanga father has told how he found out from a queue marshal that a group of taxi drivers who had gathered at the rank were baying for his ...
News
4 weeks ago

Victim of alleged killer cop sustained an injury two days before her death

A woman who was allegedly killed by her aunt, police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, had allegedly sustained suspicious injuries and reported to ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling