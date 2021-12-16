South Africa

LISTEN | Reconciliation gap in SA is the fault of politicians, says TRC commissioner

Yasmin Sooka says young people are deeply disappointed but don't realise they should be blaming the state for not implementing the TRC's recommendations

16 December 2021 - 08:47
Bulelani Nonyukela Junior audio producer
South Africa celebrates the Day of Reconciliation on December 16. Stock photo.
South Africa celebrates the Day of Reconciliation on December 16. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kadriya Gatina

As SA observes the Day of Reconciliation on Thursday, the legacy of apartheid continues to work against national unity.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was set up to help build unity in the rainbow nation, but some believe its work was futile.

Former TRC commissioner Yasmin Sooka says the blame should be directed at the state, not the commission.

She spoke to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.

“The commission [TRC] did its work but it was up to the state to implement its recommendations and when it didn't do so, it really raised a trust deficit for South Africans,” Sooka said.

Listen:

TimesLIVE

South Africans losing faith in public institutions, representatives: study

The 2021 SA Reconciliation Barometer, a public opinion survey, shows South Africans’ confidence in public institutions and representatives is lower ...
News
21 hours ago

MPs grill Lamola and Batohi over lack of TRC prosecutions

The National Prosecuting Authority has come under fire for its apparent failure to investigate and prosecute Truth and Reconciliation Commission ...
News
1 week ago

Sikwane aims to tell untold stories of women who fought for freedom

Radio personality Thabiso Sikwane has embarked on a mammoth project to tell untold stories of women and girls who were impacted by apartheid ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed