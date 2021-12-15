South Africans losing faith in public institutions, representatives: study

The 2021 SA Reconciliation Barometer, a public opinion survey, shows South Africans’ confidence in public institutions and representatives is lower than it was in 2019.

The barometer is conducted regularly by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation and aims to measure perceptions on a range of issues relevant to social cohesion and reconciliation.

“South Africans generally have low levels of confidence in public institutions and their representatives. Moreover, most respondents would prefer to have a greater say on political issues and governance as they do not see their representatives as acting in their best interests,” the report reads.

On the issue of reconciliation, most South Africans surveyed said they had personally experienced reconciliation since the end of apartheid.

“When asked to evaluate the efficacy of the TRC [Truth and Reconciliation Commission], a larger share of respondents (58%) agree it provided a good foundation for national reconciliation,” the study found.

However, more than 72% of the respondents agreed SA still needs reconciliation.