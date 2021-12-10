Sikwane aims to tell untold stories of women who fought for freedom

Many of the stories archived around apartheid centre the stories of men, but Sikwane believes that women also need to be recognised as heroes

Radio personality Thabiso Sikwane has embarked on a mammoth project to tell untold stories of women and girls who were impacted by apartheid atrocities as they fought for liberation.



Many of the stories archived around apartheid centre the stories of men, but Sikwane believes that women also need to be recognised as heroes and that those who are still alive, their families and friends need a platform to tell all...