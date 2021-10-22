WATCH | City seeks interdict as Pretoria streets are strewn with trash
The City of Tshwane said on Friday it is going to court to seek an urgent interdict against the SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) after municipal services in the city were disrupted.
Samwu members have downed tools in a wage dispute and have been accused by the city of sabotaging service delivery.
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said he had instructed the city’s legal team to approach the courts.
“It is disappointing that despite responding to the matters raised by Samwu that they submitted on wage increases, there are Samwu members in the city that have instead opted to disrupt the work of the municipality.
“This is an unlawful labour action and it is cearly a political act that attempts to sabotage the work in the city,” said Williams.
“The vast majority of City of Tshwane personnel have an eagerness to work and continue to perform their duties. They have every right to not be intimidated in their day-to-day activities and to enter their premises of work.”
He said reports had been received of bus services being disrupted, waste contractors being intimidated, and municipal staff being denied entry into their offices or threatened.
“The city has properly constituted labour structures whereby decisions on any labour issues can be deliberated on,” said Williams.
“The actions by Samwu today are a clear and direct attempt to sabotage the work of the city. It is an unlawful labour action that is purely being done to drive a political agenda and create chaos before the elections.
“We will also be initiating civil litigation against Samwu for the wasteful costs incurred as a result of this unlawful strike.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.