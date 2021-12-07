Nedlac backs call for mandatory workplace jabs

Proposals await approval of National Coronavirus Command Council

Government, business, organised labour and other social partners are reaching consensus that mandatory vaccinations would have to be imposed by workplaces if the spread of Covid-19 and its variants is to be effectively combated.



This was revealed by National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) executive director Lisa Seftel and employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi who were addressing the council’s annual national summit...