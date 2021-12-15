South Africa

Illovo Sugar employee sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for R5.9m fraud

15 December 2021 - 10:15
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
An Illovo Sugar employee stole R5.9m from the company. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/skycinema

An Illovo Sugar employee has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stealing nearly R6m from the company.

Saloshni Naidoo, 41, was sentenced by the specialised commercial crimes court this week after pleading guilty to fraud totalling R5.9m.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said Naidoo was employed in the finance department at Illovo Sugar and stole money over three years.

“She would divert the stolen money into her bank account and those of a family member and a friend.

“She was caught after another employee reported her to management.

“The company was able to retrieve R2m from her bank account and the Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted an order to the value of R720,000.”

