Pregnant rhino among four killed at Western Cape reserve, fake synthetic horn taken

Poachers behind the Wednesday night massacre of four rhinos at Inverdoorn private game reserve north of Cape Town sawed off a fake and worthless fibreglass horn from one of the animals they shot.

In a press release on Thursday, Inverdoorn owner Searl Derman said he and the reserve’s management and staff were traumatised after an anti-poaching patrol found the rhinos. One was pregnant and had her horns hacked off.

Derman said he was “horrified to relive this nightmare”, referring to a 2011 rhino-poaching incident at the nearby Aquila private game reserve, which he also owns.

The reserve is offering a R100,000 reward for anyone with confidential information which could lead to the successful prosecution of the poachers.

Derman said the incident came when the wildlife tourism industry was being decimated by “continued unjustified international travel bans”.

According to the press statement, Inverdoorn’s 24-hour anti-poaching unit raised the alarm at 10.30pm on Wednesday. The team found two dead rhinos and two that had survived serious injuries.