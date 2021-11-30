IN PICS | Nearly three dozen white rhino from SA flown safely to Rwanda

Their journey covered a total distance of more than 3,400km and forms the largest single rhino translocation in history. The rhinos will be monitored daily in Akagera by a dedicated team and a specialist veterinarian who will oversee their acclimation.

“Introductions to safe, intact wild landscapes are vital for the future of vulnerable species like white rhino, which are under considerable human-induced pressures,” said African Parks’ CEO Peter Fearnhead.

White rhino are classified as near threatened with numbers declining across existing strongholds, largely due to poaching driven by demand for their horns.

“We have meticulously managed and grown the rhino population at Phinda over 30 years,” says Simon Naylor, andBeyond Phinda conservation manager.

To ensure that this new population of white rhinos also flourishes, each rhino has been fitted with a transmitter to enable constant monitoring by dedicated tracking teams. A canine anti-poaching unit and helicopter surveillance are also in place to provide further support for their long-term protection.

“Our foundation is pleased to continue to invest in Akagera’s remarkable transformation into a critical national park for Rwanda and an example of responsible conservation for the African continent and the world,” said Howard G Buffett, chairperson and CEO of the Howard G Buffett Foundation.

TimesLIVE