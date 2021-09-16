WATCH | This Kenyan man is responsible for keeping rhinos safe

Every morning, people around the world wake up to a daily routine. Clifford Naimodu wakes up to the responsibility of saving a species.

Working as a ranger, he walks alongside rhinos while heavily armed, on guard for poachers.

There’s an element of danger to the job but to Naimodu, it’s his way of defending the animal he loves most.

Naimodu works in the Maasai Mara wildlife conservancy located southwest of Nairobi.

Although exact numbers are kept secret, Africa’s rhino population has been decimated by poaching in recent decades – and their numbers continue to dwindle.