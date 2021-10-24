Department welcomes hefty sentences imposed on three rhino poachers

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has welcomed the hefty sentences handed down by a North West court to three rhino poachers on Wednesday.

The Mogwase regional court handed down sentences of 85 years each to Mozambican nationals Arlindo Muhlanga, Adam Hlongwane and Gamula Chauke.

The men were arrested in 2018 after the poaching and dehorning of three white rhino cows in the Pilanesberg Game Reserve.

“The men were found in possession of, among others, six rhino horns, an axe, firearms and ammunition. The bakkie they were travelling in was also confiscated,” the department said.