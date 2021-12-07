‘I’m really not interested’: Malema denies he wants to control municipal officials in hung metros

EFF leader Julius Malema has denied accusations by the DA that he wants to control municipal officials in hung metros, saying the claims are baseless and he is not interested.

Malema was addressing media outside the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

He was responding to claims by DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, who said the party would not be bought, captured or controlled by the red berets in hung metros.

“The one who accuses must bring the proof,” said Malema.

“They have never brought proof ... I am really not interested. I am interested in the service delivery of our people.”