EFF applauds Sjava and Mafikizolo’s boycott of Eswatini festival

Artists act in solidarity with kingdom’s oppressed people

The EFF has praised local music stars who pulled out of the Standard Bank Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival out of empathy for the oppressed and brutalised people of Eswatini.



The festival, which started on Friday and was set to end Sunday, was staged at the House On Fire, an entertainment complex in Eswatini...