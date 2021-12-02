Gauteng metro coalitions talks far from over – Zille

Coalition talks on how to governing Gauteng metros look set to persist as political parties struggle to find each other more than a week after voting mayors into office.



The DA, which has won the three Gauteng metros with the help of other parties, said on Wednesday there was still a long way to go before agreements were reached and signed with the political parties that pushed it over the line...