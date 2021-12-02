Self-isolating KZN premier pays tribute to Freedom Charter stalwart Swaminathan Gounden

A man of the people who abhorred corruption, lived a humble life and never hesitated to be critical of the liberation movement in SA.

That's how KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala described struggle stalwart Swaminathan Gounden in a tribute at his official provincial funeral in Durban on Thursday.

Zikalala, who is in isolation as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with a Covid-positive person, delivered the address virtually.

Gounden was one of the last surviving delegates to the Congress of the People at Kliptown which drafted the Freedom Charter.

In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa conferred on him the Order of Luthuli in recognition of his role in the struggle for SA’s freedom.

"We remember a life – just two weeks short of 94 years – of struggle, sacrifice and an unrelenting commitment to building a democratic, non-racial, non-sexist, united and prosperous society based on justice, equality, the rule of law and the inalienable human rights of all.