South Africa

Witness tells how her nephew was killed during July riots

SA Human Rights Commission investigative hearings begin

15 November 2021 - 14:07
Siviwe Feketha Political reporter

Deadly shootings, petrol bombing and the eviction of residents from their homes are some of the accusations made by survivors of the riots that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

On Monday, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) commenced its investigative hearings into the July unrest which saw violent riots and looting in the aftermath of the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma...

