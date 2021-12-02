KZN premier in self-isolation after contact with Covid-19 positive person

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

The premier’s office said in a statement on Thursday that Zikalala has not presented with any symptoms and “is well”.

“The premier will carry on working from home, under strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. The work will include co-ordinating meetings aimed at leading the provincial government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.