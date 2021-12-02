South Africa

KZN premier in self-isolation after contact with Covid-19 positive person

02 December 2021 - 10:01
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is in self-isolation as a precaution but has not presented with any symptoms, his office says. File photo.
Image: KZN government

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

The premier’s office said in a statement on Thursday that Zikalala has not presented with any symptoms and “is well”.

“The premier will carry on working from home, under strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. The work will include co-ordinating meetings aimed at leading the provincial government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The people of KwaZulu-Natal are assured that the premier is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19.”

Zikalala was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the official provincial funeral of struggle stalwart Swaminathan Gounden on Thursday.

Gounden was one of the last surviving delegates to the Congress of the People at Kliptown which drafted the Freedom Charter. In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa conferred on him the Order of Luthuli in recognition of his role in the struggle for SA’s freedom.

TimesLIVE

