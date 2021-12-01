International respiratory forum calls on governments to strengthen response to HIV, Covid-19

The Forum of International Respiratory Societies (Firs) says the Covid-19 pandemic has shifted the focus from HIV testing and restricted access to Covid-19 vaccines for people living with HIV.

The forum urged governments, health advocates and NGOs to strengthen their response to HIV/Aids and Covid-19 by making Covid-19 vaccines more accessible worldwide.

“Covid-19 lockdowns and other restrictions disrupted HIV testing. In many countries, this led to steep drops in diagnoses and treatment referrals. In addition to the challenges posed by lockdowns, vaccines have not become accessible to many HIV patients.”

As of July 2021, less than 3% of people in Africa had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, despite Sub-Saharan Africa being home to 67% of people living with HIV.

“Patients who are HIV-positive remain at high risk for respiratory diseases like TB and Covid-19, so vaccination and early treatment are key,” said Lynn Schnapp, president of the American Thoracic Society (ATS), a Firs founding member.

“When treated with preventive therapy, latent TB can be managed and the Covid-19 vaccines widely available in much of the world can reduce the risk of severe illness and death significantly. It’s critical that HIV patients receive access to these life-saving measures.”

Firs believed a global response to HIV/Aids could be strengthened by: