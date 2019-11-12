Busisiwe Mkhwebane is free to access my tax records: Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has entered the battle between the public protector and South African Revenue Service (Sars) over his tax records.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication Business Day reported on Monday that Sars has launched an urgent court bid to prevent public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from accessing Zuma's tax information.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Zuma said though he has not been consulted in relation to the court challenge, he has no problem with the public protector accessing his tax records.

"I hear that my SARS records are being contested in court by (Sars commissioner Edward) Kieswetter.