In their own heartbreaking words: How lockdowns left abused women living in terror

The Covid-19 lockdown has left women at high risk of domestic violence, a new study has found.

The study, “I will rather be killed by corona than by him…", was published in the journal PLoS ONE on Thursday.

It was conducted by the SA Medical Research Council's Bianca Dekel and Naeemah Abrahams, who interviewed 16 women living in domestic violence shelters in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The study was prompted by a UN prediction in April 2020 that the pandemic would have a “calamitous” impact on women’s lives.

There were concerns “about an upsurge in intimate partner violence (IPV) arising from increased opportunities for relational conflict due to forced coexistence and therefore additional time spent with abusive partners”.