Rescheduled Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour moves to February 2022

This season’s Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour endurance race will now take place on 3-5 February 2022 at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

The event, which doubles as the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) season finale, was postponed last Friday as a result of international travel restrictions imposed on Southern Africa after the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

After extensive consultation with teams and manufacturers the event has been rescheduled for February 3-5. The race will still take place on a Saturday, as is tradition, and avoids clashes with other major international endurance events. There is also sufficient time for cars, equipment and personnel to travel from SA to Australia for the Bathurst 12 Hour where IGTC’s 2022 campaign begins three weeks later.

The safety of all participants and staff will take utmost priority when considering whether the Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour can go ahead on its rescheduled date, say the organisers.