Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before SA flights

The Covid-19 Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before two flights arrived from SA last week, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday.

“We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on November 19 and 23,” the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said.

“It is not clear yet whether these people have visited Southern Africa.”

The discovery of Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could prolong the nearly two-year-old Covid-19 pandemic.