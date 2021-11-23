Mashaba says he pulled out of the Joburg mayoral race to prevent the DA handing the metro to the ANC

As the dust settles in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg after the election of new mayors on Monday evening, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has explained why he pulled out of the mayoral race.

Mashaba said ActionSA and other smaller political parties were caught between voting with the DA or giving power back to the ANC in the two metros. He said ActionSA chose the former to keep its promise made to supporters that it would not back the ANC.

What stood between the ANC and the DA in the City of Johannesburg was him pulling out of the mayoral race, said Mashaba.

He had his sights on the metro until the DA announced at the weekend that it was not going to vote to have him at the helm. The party announced it would field its own mayoral candidates in both cities.

Mpho Phalatse was elected the new Joburg mayor on Monday.