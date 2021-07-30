Long trek to Gauteng over for Mpumalanga cancer patients

The days of travelling long distances to get chemotherapy for Mpumalanga cancer patients like Fikile Masinga are over

Health MEC Sasekani Manzini launched an oncology unit at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela, saying this will also help the department save costs...