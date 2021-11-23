Court upholds appeal by man who shot woman dead during road rage

The full bench Johannesburg high court upheld an appeal by a security officer against the conviction of murder and attempted murder by the high court in November 2017 relating to road rage.

On November 22 2017, Bruce Alistair van Schalkwyk was sentenced to 12 years in prison for murder and seven years for attempted murder, both of which were to be served concurrently.

The question facing the three high court judges was whether the original court, faced with two mutually destructive versions, was correct in preferring the evidence of the state witnesses over that of Van Schalkwyk.

The full bench in this judgment found that the version of Van Schalkwyk should be preferred.

In the ruling, the conviction was set aside and the 31-year-old is free to go.

The road rage incident took place on October 28 2016 at approximately 8pm when he was moving from the N1 freeway offramp onto New Road in Midrand and a BMW motor vehicle with four occupants and a Corsa utility van with him as an occupant became involved in what developed into a road rage incident.