Challenge on religious gathering ban is moot as regulations were replaced, court hears

“For the record, these regulations are no longer in force, no longer operative. They have been superseded and replaced by a series of regulations since the applications were launched,” Mogagabe said.

Mogagabe said when the urgent application by these organisations was before the high court on February 2 this year, the prohibition on religious gatherings was uplifted by the minister.

Mogagabe said following the new regulations being instituted on February 1, the challenge to the regulations became moot. He said mootness arose when a matter no longer presented a live or existing controversy.

“It is based on the notion that judicial resources ought to be utilised efficiently and should not be dedicated to advisory opinions or abstract propositions of law, and courts should avoid deciding matters that are abstract, academic or hypothetical.

“As these regulations are no longer in place, in force, what is there to be set aside? Can the court set aside or deal with regulations which have long been — it has been 10 months down the line — superseded?” Mogagabe asked.

He said any declaration by the court that these regulations were constitutionally invalid would not serve any practical purpose.

“It will be for academic interest and will have no practical application. Given that the constitutionality of these regulations is not before the court, it is not permissible for this court to pronounce on whether these regulations pass constitutional muster. Therefore the challenge is moot,” Mogagabe said.

He said if the court were to strike down the challenged regulations, as matters currently stand, what practical value or benefit would it have for the applicants.

“The prohibition has been uplifted. The number of congregants has been increased. It will not have any practical effect or benefit, now or in the future.”

Mogagabe will continue with his arguments on Wednesday.

