Pastor, wife and hitman slapped with hefty sentences for life insurance murder

A pastor, his wife and a hitman, convicted of brutally murdering a young woman to pocket a multimillion-rand insurance payout, were given hefty sentences by a high court in the Western Cape on Friday.

Pastor Melisizwe Monqo, his wife Siphosihle Pamba, and hitman Phumlani Qhusheka were convicted in September of the murder of Hlompho Mohapi (Koloi).

Mohapi‚ 25‚ was found stabbed to death on a gravel road in Herolds Bay near George on the Garden Route in July 2018.

She was allegedly lured to her death by a false promise of a job interview at George Airport, the George Herald reported.

Life and funeral policies worth more than R3m were taken out in her name, without her knowledge, shortly before she was killed.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the trio were convicted on charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and murder.

They were also convicted on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice, housebreaking to commit murder, the attempted murder of Nomfundiso Booi, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to murder Booi.

Monqo and his wife were also convicted on 13 counts of fraud.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said Monqo and Qhusheka were both sentenced to life imprisonment while Pamba will spend an effective 20 years behind bars for her role in Mohapi's murder.