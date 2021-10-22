Ex-cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu found guilty of killing relatives and boyfriend

Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty of killing her five relatives and boyfriend and cashing in on their life insurance policies to the tune of R1.4m.

Nldovu was also found guilty of defeating the ends of justice, defrauding Clientele, 1 life, Old Mutual and Assupol insurance companies, incitement (hiring someone to kill her sister Joyce and her five children) and the attempted murder of her mother Maria Mushwana.

Ndlovu was found guilty of killing her boyfriend Maurice Mabasa, whose body had more than 80 stab wounds in October 2015, her cousin Witness Madala Homu, who was found with head injuries in March 2012, and her sister Audrey, who was found poisoned and strangled in her rented room in Tembisa in June 2013.

She's also guilty of killing her niece Zanele Motha who died after apparently being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Kempton Park in June 2016, her nephew Mayeni Mashaba, who died in April 2017, on the same day he had arranged to meet Ndlovu in Daveyton on the East Rand.

Ndlovu’s last alleged victim was her nephew Brilliant Mashego, who was Audrey’s son. He died in January 2018 after allegedly meeting Ndlovu in Mbombela.

Handing down judgment in the high court in Johannesburg sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, judge Ramarumo Monama said one of the reasons that led to him finding Ndlovu guilty was, in each of the murders, she always seemed to be the last person to be seen with the deceased.

He further said that Ndlovu also introduced the term “inkabi” to the court proceedings' lexicon.

“The speed with which she launched the claims after people have died corroborated with the evidence by would-be hitmen that she always promised to pay them once she had put in the insurance claims,” said Monama.

Monama highlighted several similarities in the events that led to the deaths of the victims such as in the murders of Mashaba and Mashego.

The case was postponed to November 5 for pre-sentencing proceedings.