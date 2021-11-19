Families relieved as Paul Roux murder accused are set free

Court says pair not answerable for murder of farm boss

The family of one of the two men accused of killing a farm manager in a crime that sparked racial tensions in Free State, believe their son was a victim of greed by people who wanted a reward for his arrest.



Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetja Mahlamba, 32, had charges of murdering and robbing Brendin Horner withdrawn against them yesterday by the Bloemfontein High Court sitting in the Bethlehem magistrate’s court. This comes as judgment is expected to be handed down today in the matter against both men...